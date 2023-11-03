Hamas has said an Israeli strike hit a convoy of ambulances, which the Palestinian Health Ministry said killed multiple people near the territory's largest hospital.

A government statement on Friday said Israeli forces targeted "a convoy of ambulances which was transporting the wounded" from Gaza towards Rafah in the south.

"We have informed the Red Cross in accordance with the international law about moving a convoy carrying injured people in ambulance vehicles from Al Shifa hospital," Ashraf al Qudra, the Health Ministry spokesperson, said in the statement.

The statement made no mention of any casualties but local Al Aqsa TV had earlier quoted the ministry as saying scores had been killed and injured.

Journalists at the scene saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

Israel's military said it was looking into the report.