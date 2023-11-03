Türkiye's communications director has condemned "Israel’s intentional targeting of journalists" and "Israel’s systematic campaign to deprive the world of an accurate picture of what is happening on the ground".

"We are deeply shocked by the killing of yet another colleague, Mohammad Abu Hattab, a Palestinian correspondent, along with 11 members of his family by an Israeli strike. I want to send my deepest condolences to his loved ones, most of whom have been massacred by this cowardly attack," Fahrettin Altun said on X on Friday.

"This terror must stop. The 'civilized world' must come to its senses by opposing this madness," the communications director added.

Reminding that 38 journalists have so far been killed in Israel's heavy attacks on Gaza since October 7, Altun said the ongoing killings and rights violations in the besieged Palestinian enclave are "unacceptable."

Pointing out that the majority of deaths include children, women, elderly, healthcare workers, and journalists, Altun said Israel’s indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Gaza have created apocalyptic scenes with thousands of civilian deaths.

"Dehumanisation of Gazans has reached unimaginable levels. Israel is also trying to muzzle any authentic voices from the ground by shamelessly attacking reporters who are only doing their job".

Reporters face high risks