Saturday, November 4, 2023

1613 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was “horrified” by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital.

“The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Guterres said on Twitter.

“Now, for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes,” he noted, adding simply: “This must stop.”

1739 GMT — Israel will 'find and eliminate' Hamas Gaza chief: Gallant

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that Israeli forces would "find and eliminate" Yayha Sinwar, Hamas's Gaza chief.

"We will find Sinwar and will eliminate him," Gallant told a news conference, as Israeli forces continued to fight street battles with Hamas fighters inside the Palestinian territory.

"We agreed with US that Hamas will not be there at the end of this war. We're ready for victory in Gaza, even if it takes a year," he added.

1727 GMT — Palestinian Foreign Ministry hails Türkiye's decision to recall its ambassador from Israel

The Palestinian government has welcomed the decision by Türkiye to recall its ambassador from Tel Aviv.

"We welcome the decision of the Turkish Republic to recall its ambassador in Israel as an expression of Türkiye's position against the war on the Gaza Strip, its calls to stop war immediately, and its protest against the crimes committed against our people," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement received by Anadolu.

The statement said this position is an extension of Türkiye's positions that support and protect the rights of the Palestinian people on all platforms.

1720 GMT — WHO condemns Friday attacks in Gaza near three hospitals

The World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned Israel's attacks near the Al Shifa, Al Quds, and Indonesian hospitals in Gaza.

“Attacks on health care, including the targeting of hospitals and restricting the delivery of essential aid such as medical supplies, fuel, and water, may amount to violations of International Humanitarian Law,” the UN agency said in a statement.

The WHO reiterated its call for an “immediate” cease-fire, stressing the “urgent” need to protect all health workers, patients, health transport, and health facilities.

1637 GMT — Hamas leader Haniyeh met Iran's Khamenei in Iran: Hamas official

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a visit to Tehran in recent days, a Hamas official said in remarks broadcast by al-Mayadeen television.

Osama Hamdan, a senior official in the Iran-backed Hamas, gave no further details about the visit to Tehran, speaking in Beirut.

1531 GMT — Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza: Jordan

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that Israel is committing "war crimes" and that it should not be above international law.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman, alongside his Egyptian and US counterparts, Safadi also said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a leading role to play in efforts to end the war in Gaza.

1554 GMT — US urges Israel to ‘take all possible measures to protect civilians’

The US has said it expects Israel to take “feasible precautions to minimise harm to civilians,” including respect for protected sites like hospitals and schools, and places of worship.

“We expect Israel to act consistently with international humanitarian law, including the need to take feasible precautions to minimise harm to civilians,” a State Department spokesperson said after Israeli air strikes hit hospitals in Gaza.

“That includes respect for protected sites like hospitals and schools and places of worship,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to urge Israel to take all possible measures to protect civilians.”

1519 GMT —Blinken reaffirms US support for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed US support for "humanitarian pauses" in fighting between Israel and Hamas to ensure people in besieged Gaza get help.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries, Blinken said: "The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses."

In Amman, the US secretary of state spoke with foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan, Qatar's Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry and Hussein Al Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

1503 GMT — 'Catastrophic' lack of clean drinking water in Gaza: UN expert

UN expert Pedro Arrojo has warned of the "catastrophic" lack of clean drinking water in Palestine's Gaza.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation said hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged enclave are drinking unhealthy and salty water to survive.

"People who die in bombings will be included in the statistics, but those who get ill from drinking unsafe water will remain in the shadows," he said.

1451 GMT — Palestinians report Israeli air strikes including in southern Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza have reported Israeli air strikes overnight across the besieged enclave, including explosions in the south where Israel had told civilians to seek refuge as its ground operation intensifies in northern Gaza.

Calls for a humanitarian pause increased with the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, reporting the average Palestinian in Gaza is surviving on two pieces of bread a day, and only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday, "We are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.

1448 GMT — No evidence of Hamas seizing aid entering Gaza: US envoy

Pushing back on Israeli fears that aid to Gaza would fall into the hands of Hamas, the US special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues has said that "there is no evidence" that the Palestinian group took for itself the aid sent to Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Jordan's capital Amman, David Satterfield said "no attempts by Hamas to seize aid trucks were detected," adding that the fuel of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, in Gaza "is used for aid trucks, water desalination, and hospitals."

"There is no evidence that Hamas is seizing or blocking aid entering Gaza," Satterfield added.

1431 GMT — Trudeau, Biden discuss latest developments in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden have discussed the latest developments in Gaza amid Israel's continuing attacks on the besieged enclave.

According to a statement made by the office of Trudeau, who was in Washington to attend an Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP) summit, he met with Biden on the margins of the summit.

During their meeting, the leaders discussed the latest developments in the region amid Israel's attacks on the illegally blockaded Gaza and stressed that they support "Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law."

1420 GMT — Maternal, newborn deaths in Gaza set to rise, warns UN agency

The UN's Palestine refugee agency has warned that it expects a rise in maternal and newborn deaths in Gaza due to "lack of access to adequate care" amid ongoing attacks and a continued blockade on survival supplies.

In a statement, the UNRWA said: "Women, children and newborns in Gaza are disproportionately bearing the burden of the escalation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territory."

"Maternal deaths are expected to increase given the lack of access to adequate care," the agency said.

1354 GMT — Hamas' military wing says its fighters killed 5 more Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

The Hamas group's armed wing Al Qassam Brigades has said its fighters killed five more Israeli soldiers in fighting in northern Gaza.

In a statement, it said: "Al Qassam forces attacked a Zionist force holed up in a building northwest of Gaza City."

Al Qassam added that its forces clashed with the Israeli forces "with machine guns and bombs, and killed five soldiers and wounded others."

1240 GMT — Türkiye recalls ambassador to Israel for consultations

Türkiye has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations over 'Israel's rejection of calls for a ceasefire, continued attacks against civilians' in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

In view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our ambassador in Tel Aviv to Ankara for consultations - Turkish Foreign Ministry

1215 GMT — Hamas holds Biden, US administration responsible for Israeli ‘massacres’ in Gaza

Hamas has held Biden and his administration responsible for the “massacres” committed by Israel in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said: “US President Biden and his administration bear responsibility for the series of Israeli massacres, the most recent of which was the targeting of Al Fakhoura School, which shelters displaced children and women."

It added: “The occupation launched a raid with American aircraft on the courtyard of Al Fakhoura School in Jabalia Camp, which contains the largest number of displaced people, leaving dozens dead and injured, all of them children and women, one day after targeting the Osama bin Zaid School, in the Al Saftawi area, north of Gaza City.”

1159 GMT — Lack of fuel supply forces complete shutdown of Gaza hospital generators

Power generators at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza stopped working due to a lack of fuel, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

“Generators in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip have completely stopped operating due to the severe fuel shortage,” the ministry said in a statement.

1131 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli assault soars to 9,488