The average Palestinian resident of Gaza is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour the UN had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is "Water, water," the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

Thomas White, who said he travelled "the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks," described the place as a "scene of death and destruction."

No place is safe now, he said, and people fear for their lives, their future and their ability to feed their families in the besieged enclave.

The Palestinian refugee agency, known as UNRWA, is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people, White told diplomats from the UN's 193 member nations in a video briefing from blockaded Gaza.

But, he said, "Now people are beyond looking for bread. It's looking for water."

UN Deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.

"Many people are relying on brackish or saline groundwater, if at all," she said.

In the briefing, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths also said intense negotiations are taking place among authorities from Israel, Egypt, the United States and the United Nations on allowing fuel to enter Gaza.

Fuel, he said, is essential for the functioning of institutions, hospitals and the distribution of water and electricity. "We must allow these supplies reliably, repetitively and dependently into Gaza."

Backup generators, which have been essential to keep hospitals, water desalination plants, food production facilities and other essential services operating "are one by one grinding to a halt as fuel supplies run out," Hastings said.

White pointed to other major problems. Sewage is not being treated and instead is being pumped into the sea, he said. "But when you speak to municipal workers, the reality is once their fuel runs out, that sewage will flow in the streets."

In addition, he said, cooking gas that was brought into Gaza from Egypt by the private sector before the war is increasingly in short supply.

Aid organisations like UNRWA "are not going to be able to step in and replicate the network of distribution by the private sector for this essential item," he said.

White said close to 600,000 people are sheltering in 149 UNRWA facilities, most of them schools, but the agency has lost contact with many in the north, where Israel is carrying intense ground and air strikes following Hamas' surprise blitz on October 7.