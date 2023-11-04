Six attackers have launched an assault on an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday morning, the country's military said.

Three attackers were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered, the military said in a statement, adding that three grounded aircraft and a fuel tanker had been damaged thus far in the attack.

"Due to the swift and effective response by the troops, (the attack) has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets," the statement said.