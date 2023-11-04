TÜRKİYE
Communications Directorate book delves into Türkiye's ties with Turkic states
Organization of Turkic States has played significant role in strengthening connections between Turkic states, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
President Erdogan notes OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 4, 2023

A new book by the Turkish Communications Directorate has delved into Türkiye's ties with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it said.

The Shining Star of the 21st Century: Organization of Turkic States was prepared for the 10th summit of the OTS in Kazakhstan capital of Astana.

The book showcases the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood in economy, culture, transportation, energy, health, education, media, science and technology that have been forged from the past to the present, it said on Friday.

It includes the humanitarian solidarity displayed by Turkic states and their peoples during the coronavirus pandemic, the Second Karabakh War and twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6.

The book has three sections: The Organization of Turkic States as an Entity, Common Past, Strong Future - Areas of Cooperation and Standing Together in Tough Times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised in the forward the growing and strengthening relationships and cooperation between the Turkic peoples and states who share the same roots, history and culture, standing together in times of joy and sorrow.

Erdogan noted OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples.

OTS member countries have been fighting terrorism, anti-Turk and anti-Islam sentiment, he added.

SOURCE:AA
