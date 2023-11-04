Saturday, November 4, 2023

1518 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out starting peace talks with Russia.

"There is no and there will be no such thing," Zelenskyy said at a news conference in the capital Kiev following a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy denied reports that Western countries are pressuring him to start negotiations with Russia.

"No one is pushing me today. All this was at the beginning of the war and before the war," which started in February 2022, he said.

He also denied that Ukraine's war with Russia had reached a "stalemate". "Time has passed, people are tired... But this is not a stalemate," Zelenskyy said.

1132 GMT — Ukraine files charges against Russian Orthodox chief

Ukraine has filed criminal charges against Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, in absentia for "justifying" Russia's attack.

Moscow's most influential spiritual leader, a fervent supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has called the war a historic battle against the "forces of evil".