According to data from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the fashion industry cuts down 159 million trees annually and uses 93 billion cubic meters of water.

Experts say damage the industry inflicts on natural resources is due to excessive consumption.

In the third and final part of the "Sustainable Living" series, which focuses on reducing the carbon footprint, an issue crucial to mitigating the climate crisis, published by Anadolu, the use of resources and carbon emissions in the fashion and textile industry was discussed.

A UNEP's report, Sustainable Fashion Communication 2021-2024 Strategies, published in 2022, emphasized that the fashion industry is one of the sectors most affected by climate change and ecological crisis.

It highlighted that the industry relies heavily on natural resources, depends on fossil fuels, contributes to pollution due to its supply chain and generates a significant amount of waste.

The report said excessive production and consumption in the fashion industry have led to an increase in carbon emissions, accounting for 2 percent to 6 percent of global emissions. It also underscored that the industry's production methods have seriously contributed to biodiversity loss.

The report drew attention to the fact that 159 million trees are cut down each year to produce resources for the industry, and annual consumption of 93 billion cubic meters of water for production accounts for 4 percent of global water use.

It pointed out that intensive pollution of water occurs, particularly in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, China and Cambodia, due to the dyeing and processing of clothes. It highlighted that 35 percent of microplastics in the world's water sources result from the washing of synthetic fibers.

Pollution caused by the fashion and textile industry has increased in the last 15 years and increased production leads to more waste and is the most significant reason for the rise in pollution.

"On average, one truckload of clothing is thrown away or incinerated every second worldwide," it said.

Textile waste leads to serious environmental problems

Associate professor Solen Kipoz from Izmir University of Economics Faculty of Fine Arts and Design, Department of Textile and Fashion Design, answered questions from Anadolu about the fashion industry's resource utilization processes and the concept of sustainable fashion.

Kipoz said as of 2019, more than 100 billion garments were produced each year in the industry, and if it continues, the figure will reach 160 billion by 2030.

She emphasised the close relationship between production numbers and excessive consumption.

"In the last 15 years, the period of use of clothing seems to have decreased by 36 percent. According to reports, we buy a garment with the intention of wearing it at most seven to eight times, although we should wear it 40 - 50 times until it is worn out," said Kipoz.