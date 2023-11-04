TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan says they will support initiatives to take "Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes" to the International Criminal Court, speaking to journalists upon return from the OTS summit in Kazakhstan.
President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza
President Erdogan outlined the vision for Gaza as a peaceful region within the 1967 borders, forming an integral part of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Türkiye's willingness to take on the role of a guarantor in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, speaking to reporters aboard the presidential plane on his way back from Kazakhstan, where he attended a summit meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Erdogan underlined Türkiye's potential as a guarantor nation in Gaza, emphasising the security, political, historical, and cultural dimensions involved.

President Erdogan envisions Gaza as an integral part of a sovereign Palestinian state, characterised by territorial integrity, with its capital in East Jerusalem, according to the 1967 borders.

He emphasised support for formulas that promote peace and tranquility while rejecting plans that exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and contribute to the ongoing crisis.

Related'Time running out' to prevent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza: UN experts

World, EU left civilians for dead

The global community and the EU have turned a blind eye to Israel's attacks to destroy Gaza's health infrastructure, leaving infants and civilians for dead, Erdogan said.

Accusing the EU of having displayed a “very strange and inconsistent role,” Erdogan said that the EU “did not and could not put forward a fair approach.”

“Pay attention to who is currently on Israel's side, and who is also left out of the diplomatic processes in the Russia-Ukraine war? The European Union,” the Turkish leader told reporters.

“Our trust in EU has been shattered,” he added.

Türkiye crossed out Netanyahu

Türkiye has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

“I said something in my speech at the Palestine Rally. I announced that we would support initiatives that would bring Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes to the International Criminal Court. Our relevant authorities, especially our Foreign Ministry, will carry out this work,” the Turkish leader added.

RelatedOrganization of Turkic States can contribute to humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza: Erdogan

Upcoming OIC summit in Riyadh will be crucial for Gaza cease-fire efforts, Erdogan said.

“I attach great importance to the OIC summit. In Riyadh, we will both push for a cease-fire and carry out preliminary work in terms of procedures and principles,” he said.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege, in addition to the large number of casualties and displacements.

Related'Humanitarian catastrophe': What is the current situation in Gaza?
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies