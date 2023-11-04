TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's AK Party lashes out at those who remain silent against Israeli atrocities
"The war is not only in Gaza, but in the heart of humanity. Whoever talks about Israel's right to self-defence without talking about the right of Gazans to live" is supporting the massacre, says spokesperson Omer Celik.
"Whoever says 'We do not offer Israel a red line' after the death of innocent children is the main planner of the war against humanity," says Celik. / Others
Karya Naz Balkiz
November 4, 2023

AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has lashed out at those who have remained silent against Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, calling Benjamin Netanyahu's government a "murder machine".

"After each massacre, this murder machine is encouraged by Western countries to commit more murders with the phrase 'Israel has the right to self-defence'," Celik said in a statement on his social media on Saturday.

He stated that those who unconditionally defend Israel's right to defend itself without taking the right to life of Gazans as a basis are among the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

While Netanyahu is pursuing a "policy of massacre", Western countries have so far never spoken out about human rights and law, Celik said.

"On the contrary, they say that 'Israel is not bound by red lines'," he added, stressing that failing to offer Israel with red lines is the same as telling them to "commit more murders".

'Türkiye is voice of humanity'

Emphasising that Israel and their Western backers' "barbarism" has declared war on humanity as a whole, Celik said: "The war is not only in Gaza but in the heart of humanity." "Whoever talks about Israel's right to self-defence without talking about Gazans' right to live" is supporting the massacre, he stressed.

"Whoever says 'We do not offer Israel a red line' after the death of innocent children is the main planner of the war against humanity."

In contrast to the West, Celik emphasised that Türkiye has been "the voice of humanity against barbarism."

The action plan announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the "vital ground for the struggle of humanity against barbarism and the protection of the innocent," he added.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Nearly 10,800 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and nearly 1,540 Israelis.

Basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege, in addition to the large number of casualties and displacements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
