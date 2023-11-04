Guinea's ex-military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara has been recaptured and returned to prison, hours after an apparent jailbreak led by a heavily armed commando, the army and his lawyer said.

At least two other former officials on trial alongside Camara over a 2009 massacre during his presidency were taken in the earlier operation that sparked heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry, a minister and lawyers said on Saturday.

"Captain Moussa Dadis Camara has been found safe and sound and taken back to prison," an army spokesperson said, without specifying the circumstances of the capture.

One of Camara's lawyers, Jocamey Haba, also confirmed that his client was back behind bars.

Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright said earlier that at around 0500 GMT "heavily armed men" burst into the prison and "managed to leave with four (prisoners)... notably Captain Moussa Dadis Camara".

It was unclear whether Camara had escaped of his own free will.

The army described the operation as an attempt to "sabotage" government reforms and swore its "unwavering commitment" to the current military-led authorities.

Dreaded homecoming