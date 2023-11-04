TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye recalls its envoy to Israel amid 'unfolding humanitarian tragedy'
President Erdogan earlier expressed that Türkiye “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he couldn't be reasoned with.
Türkiye recalls its envoy to Israel amid 'unfolding humanitarian tragedy'
Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 4, 2023

Türkiye has recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv to Ankara for consultations as Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue into their 29th day, with at least 9,488 Palestinians killed so far.

Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was recalled "in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," the Turkish foreign ministry announced in a press release on Saturday.

Given the "continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed that the country has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from Kazakhstan, where he attended the Organization of Turkic States summit.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedPresident Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza

Palestine hails Türkiye's decision

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision by Türkiye in a statement, calling it "an expression of Türkiye's position against the war on the Gaza Strip, its calls to stop war immediately, and its protest against the crimes committed against our people".

The statement received by Turkish news agency Anadolu said the move was an extension of Türkiye's positions that support and protect the rights of the Palestinian people on all platforms.

It lauded Türkiye for its political and diplomatic efforts in pushing for an end to the war in Gaza and securing the basic humanitarian needs of the blockaded enclave.​​​​​​

The ministry also called on countries to take similar courageous positions and review their diplomatic relations with Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan