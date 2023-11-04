The Health Ministry in the blockaded Gaza has said at least 15 people were killed when a UN school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians was hit by an Israeli strike.

"The massacre at the Al Fakhura school committed by the occupation (Israel) this morning left 15 martyrs and 70 wounded," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a press conference on Saturday.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said its school is being used as a "shelter for displaced families".

"At least one strike hit the school yard where there were tents for displaced families. Another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread," UNRWA said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about hitting the school in Jabalia refugee camp.

Around 1.4 million people displaced