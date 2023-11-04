UN expert Pedro Arrojo has warned of the “catastrophic” lack of clean drinking water in Gaza.

Speaking to Spanish daily El Pais on Saturday, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation said hundreds of thousands of people in the besieged enclave are drinking unhealthy and salty water to survive.

“People who die in bombings will be included in the statistics, but those who get ill from drinking unsafe water will remain in the shadows,” he said.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Arrojo and seven other UN experts said they are “convinced that the Palestinian people are at a grave risk of genocide.”

The El Pais interview explained that Gaza has three main sources of water: Aquifers, desalination plants and water pipelines connected to Israel.

According to UNICEF, 96 percent of the water from Gaza’s sole aquifer is contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

The vast majority of the clean drinking water comes from desalination plants. However, with a lack of electricity supply and fuel shortages, due to the Israeli blockade, those plants are running at minimal capacity.

“Cutting off energy means cutting off water,” Arrojo said.

'Time running out'

As for the water pipes connected with Israel, which supply around 10 percent of Gaza’s water, they were cut off at the beginning of the war.