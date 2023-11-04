WORLD
Several migrants dead, hundreds rescued off Spain's Canary Islands
More than 500 migrants were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean off Spain's Canary Islands, as the number of people arriving on the archipelago so far this year neared an all-time record posted in 2006.
Data from Spain's interior ministry show 30,705 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 31, more than double the number of arrivals for the same period last year. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
November 4, 2023

Four migrants and asylum seekers have died and several hundred have been rescued from four boats off the Canary Islands, Spain's emergency services said.

Two boats carrying a total of 254 migrants in good health were intercepted on Friday evening and escorted to La Restinga port on El Hierro island, rescuers said on X, formerly Twitter.

At dawn on Saturday a third vessel loaded with 238 migrants was located and escorted to safety.

Thirteen people were hospitalised, and two died despite medical treatment, the rescuers said.

Two people also died aboard a fourth vessel carrying 247 migrants on Saturday morning. A third person was admitted to hospital.

As controls have been tightened in the Mediterranean, the Canaries route has become a favourite for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa — most of them on overcrowded, barely seaworthy vessels.

Weather alert

The latest arrivals came after authorities in the Atlantic archipelago issued a weather alert for strong winds and waves up to 5.5 metres (18 feet) high, according to rescuers.

Data from Spain's interior ministry show 30,705 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 31, more than double the number of arrivals for the same period last year.

The first fortnight of last month alone saw 8,561 arrivals — a record for a two-week period since a previous migration crisis in 2006.

The number of arrivals has recently jumped as milder weather and calmer seas since September have made it more feasible to attempt the still perilous crossing from Africa.

The archipelago lies around 100 kilometres (60 miles) off Africa's west coast. Its seven islands have become the main destination for migrants from Senegal and other African countries trying to reach Spain, fleeing conflict or seeking a better life.

The Spanish government said it would create additional emergency accommodation for some 3,000 migrants in military barracks, hotels and hostels.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
