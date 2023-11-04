Four migrants and asylum seekers have died and several hundred have been rescued from four boats off the Canary Islands, Spain's emergency services said.

Two boats carrying a total of 254 migrants in good health were intercepted on Friday evening and escorted to La Restinga port on El Hierro island, rescuers said on X, formerly Twitter.

At dawn on Saturday a third vessel loaded with 238 migrants was located and escorted to safety.

Thirteen people were hospitalised, and two died despite medical treatment, the rescuers said.

Two people also died aboard a fourth vessel carrying 247 migrants on Saturday morning. A third person was admitted to hospital.

As controls have been tightened in the Mediterranean, the Canaries route has become a favourite for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa — most of them on overcrowded, barely seaworthy vessels.

Related Migrants continue to arrive in Spanish islands as number passes 1,600

Weather alert