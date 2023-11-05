Sunday, November 5, 2023

1927 GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was "not ready" for talks with Russia unless its troops withdraw from his country, denying Western officials had suggested holding peace negotiations.

"(The United States) know that I am not ready to speak with the terrorists, because their word is nothing," Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

"For today, I don't have any relations with the Russians, and they know my position," he said, adding: "They have to go out from our territory, only after that, the world can switch on diplomacy."

He said the conflict had reached a "difficult situation," but again denied that it was deadlocked.

1514 GMT — Zelenskyy pushes US for more aid, invites Trump to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States to provide more funding to help his forces counter Russia, and invited former US President Donald Trump to fly in to see the scale of the conflict for himself.

Zelenskyy said American soldiers could eventually be pulled into a greater European conflict with Russia if Washington did not step up support.

"If Russia will kill all of us, they will attack NATO countries and you will send your sons and daughters [to fight]," Zelenskyy said according to a transcript of an interview with NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

1434 GMT— Moldova votes local elections amid allegations of Russian meddling

Moldovans are casting ballots in nationwide local elections as authorities say that Russia has been conducting "hybrid warfare" to undermine the vote in the European Union candidate country.

Sunday’s ballot will elect nearly 900 mayors and 11,000 local councilors for a four-year term, including key positions such as mayor of the capital, Chisinau.