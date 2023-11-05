Bangladesh has tightened the security in the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country in the first day of a fresh 48-hour nationwide transport blockade called by the opposition parties.

Twenty-seven units of Bangladesh Border Guard, a paramilitary force, 300 patrolling teams of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion, and additional police officers have been deployed in and out Dhaka, according to official announcements on Sunday.

Meanwhile, over 12 incidents of arson, mostly setting busses on fire, have been reported since last night. Five buses were set on fire Saturday night and one on Sunday morning in Dhaka, Rafi Al Faruque, a fire service officer on duty, told Anadolu.

Long-route and inter-city bus services have been halted due to the transport blockade.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties announced a fresh spell of strike in protest against the mass arrests and attack on the opposition supporters.