WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has suggested the use of a nuclear bomb in Gaza as "an option", calling Palestinians in Gaza "monsters".
Israeli minister says dropping 'nuclear bomb' on Gaza is an 'option'
A view of Israeli military bombing at a location given as Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 5, 2023

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said that dropping a “nuclear bomb” on Gaza is “an option,” according to local media.

Eliyahu, a minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, said that “one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip,” daily Times of Israel reported.

Speaking in a radio interview, Eliyahu also “voices his objection to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” the minister said, adding that “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”

The far-right minister also said that the Palestinian population “can go to Ireland or deserts, the monsters in Gaza should find a solution by themselves.”

He added: “Anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth".

'Extremists in the government'

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal over his remarks.

Lapid dubbed it as “a shocking and crazy statement by an irresponsible minister.”

“He harmed the families of the abductees, harmed Israeli society and harmed our international standing,” he said the social media platform X.

“The presence of the extremists in the government endangers us and the success of the war goals – defeating Hamas and returning all the kidnapped,” the opposition leader added.

He also stressed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must fire him this morning.”

Hour after the statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the heritage minister from government meetings indefinitely, the premier’s office said.

RelatedQ&A: For every 1 Jewish Zionist, there are 30 Christian Zionists, and Netanyahu exploits this
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan