In pictures: 45th Istanbul Marathon
Thousands of local and international athletes, along with Istanbulites, attend the 45th Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental run, on a sunny November morning.
The races begin on the Asian side of the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and finishes on the European side. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 5, 2023

The transcontinental Istanbul Marathon from Asia to Europe has hosted dozens of elite athletes as well as thousands of others who are willing to challenge themselves by running 42 kilometres.

Here's a look at the 45th Istanbul Marathon in a few pictures.

Kenyan athletes clinched crowns in the 45th Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental run, on Sunday.

Beatrice Cheptoo was victorious in the women's category and Panuel Mkungo came first in the men's category.

Cheptoo took first place with 2 hours, 27 minutes and 9 seconds on the 42-kilometer track.

In women's category, the runner-up and third-place contender were also both Kenyan athletes. Veronicah Njeri Maina came second as she clocked 2 hours, 27 minutes and 24 seconds, while Valentina Mateiko came third when she completed the race in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 15 seconds.

In men's category, Mkungo won the race with 2 hours, 10 minutes and 35 seconds.

Like in women's category, Kenyan athletes also shined in men's as the runner-up and third-place contender were also both Kenyans.

The marathon, which is sponsored by Türkiye's Is Bank, kicked off at 9 a.m. (0600GMT) on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, approximately 250 meters (820 feet) before the July 15 Martyrs Bridge toll booths.

The races begin on the Asian side of the July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and finishes on the European side.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
