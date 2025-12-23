Tunisia have beat Uganda 3-1 in its first African Cup of Nations match to top Group C, which also includes Nigeria and Tanzania.

Ellyes Skhiri scored Tunisia's first goal just 10 minutes in, before Elias Achouri's double extended the Eagles of Carthage's lead.

Tunisia, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, are appearing at a 17th consecutive AFCON and were eager to do better than at the 2024 edition in Ivory Coast in which they were eliminated in the group stage without winning a game.

Nigeria v Tanzania

In the other group match, Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 to hold the first spot before Tunisia's victory.

Semi Ajayi scored at the 36th minute for Nigeria, before Charles M'Mombwa equalised for Tanzania.