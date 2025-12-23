SPORT
Tunisia beat Uganda 3-1 as Nigeria, Senegal secure first AFCON 2025 wins
Tunisia's win puts it at the top of Group C, and the team will try to do better than in 2024, where it got knocked out in the group stages.
Ellyes Skhiri scored Tunisia's first goal just 10 minutes in, before Elias Achouri's double extended the Eagles of Carthage's lead. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

Tunisia have beat Uganda 3-1 in its first African Cup of Nations match to top Group C, which also includes Nigeria and Tanzania.

Ellyes Skhiri scored Tunisia's first goal just 10 minutes in, before Elias Achouri's double extended the Eagles of Carthage's lead.

Tunisia, who have qualified for next year's World Cup, are appearing at a 17th consecutive AFCON and were eager to do better than at the 2024 edition in Ivory Coast in which they were eliminated in the group stage without winning a game.

Nigeria v Tanzania

In the other group match, Nigeria defeated Tanzania 2-1 to hold the first spot before Tunisia's victory.

Semi Ajayi scored at the 36th minute for Nigeria, before Charles M'Mombwa equalised for Tanzania.

Ademola Lookman scored Nigeria's winner in the 52nd minute.

Senegal v Botswana

In Group D, Senegal secured the top spot after thrashing Botswana 3-0, in a match where the Lions of Teranga controlled almost all aspects of the game.

Bayern Munich's Nicolas Jackson scored twice at the 40th and 58th minutes, before Cherif Ndiaye scored Senegal's third goal at the 90th minute.

In the same group, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) beat Benin 1-0 in a fairly equal match.

