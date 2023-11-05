Türkiye's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has delivered a speech at the TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival, emphasising the global responsibility to address humanitarian crises.

"Reports and maintained statistics, regardless of their significance, are inadequate in alleviating the suffering of disadvantaged and oppressed individuals; instead, it is the narratives found in cinema films and artworks that possess the power to genuinely touch our hearts," he said on Sunday.

Altun mentioned the importance of genuine empathy, the power of storytelling, and the need for a humanitarian approach to resolving global and regional challenges. He asserted that it is the collective duty of the international community to combat those responsible for inhumane actions causing suffering in various parts of the world.

"What spurs us to address humanitarian crises isn't merely the reduction of tragedies to statistics or categories, but rather the capacity to empathise with the suffering and lives of each individual affected."

The "Humanitarian Film Festival," organised by TRT World Citizen, which works in a "human-centred" manner to guide and leave a mark on citizens worldwide, once again brought together viewers and industry professionals this year.

The short film festival, which was organised for the 5th time, aims to shed light on global humanitarian issues and places a strong emphasis on humanity by focusing on various topics such as war, conflict, pandemics, women's rights, migration, climate crises, environmental pollution, hunger, famine, homelessness, and poverty.

'Israeli issue'

Turkish Communications Director Altun has called for a paradigm shift in the way the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is understood. He emphasised that the problem, often known as the "Palestinian issue," should instead be recognised as the "Israeli issue."