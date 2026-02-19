The UN children's agency has warned that escalating violence in Sudan is placing children at growing risk, citing a pattern of attacks on displacement camps and other civilian sites in conflict-hit regions.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said children across the Kordofan region are increasingly being killed, injured and displaced, echoing abuses long documented in Darfur, and urged stronger protection for civilians.

“Desperate families in Sudan seek shelter in displacement camps after fleeing hunger and violence. Their protection is an obligation,” Russell said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Russell, UNICEF is seeing “the same disturbing patterns from Darfur” replicated across Kordofan, with children "killed, injured, displaced" and cut off from essential services needed to survive amid intensifying fighting.

The agency said its warning followed a reported drone strike on a displacement camp in West Kordofan on Monday that killed 15 children and wounded 10 others, underscoring the vulnerability of civilians seeking refuge.