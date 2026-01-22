WORLD
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Mexico comes first, above everything else, even if the US asks for whatever they want to ask for, says President Claudia Sheinbaum.
FILE: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum waves during an event in Mexico City, Mexico December 6 2025. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that the latest extradition of “high-impact” criminal leaders to the US was a “sovereign decision” intended to strengthen national security, not to serve US demands.

While the Trump administration applauded the extradition of the 37 cartel operatives to the US, Sheinbaum stressed that the decision was made for Mexico's public security.

“Mexico comes first, above everything else, even if (the US) asks for whatever they want to ask for. It is a sovereign decision. And it is analysed based on considerations of security policy, national security policy, and the protection of sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said during a press conference.

To date, Mexico has extradited 92 high-profile criminals wanted by US law enforcement as part of cooperation between the two countries amid pressure from US President Donald Trump on his southern neighbour to increase efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Despite dialogue and cooperation between the two countries being marred by threats and attempts at coercion by Trump, Sheinbaum said the extraditions take place independently of his demands.

Although Sheinbaum explained that the decision was made by the National Security Council based on the impact the extraditions may have on public security in Mexico, she acknowledged that there was also a request from the US Department of Justice.

Following the extradition of the 37 inmates, the US Justice Department released a statement praising the cooperation between Mexico and the US.

“This is another landmark achievement in the Trump administration’s mission to destroy the cartels. These 37 cartel members will now pay for their crimes against the American people on American soil,” said US Attorney-General Pam Bondi.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
