Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that the latest extradition of “high-impact” criminal leaders to the US was a “sovereign decision” intended to strengthen national security, not to serve US demands.

While the Trump administration applauded the extradition of the 37 cartel operatives to the US, Sheinbaum stressed that the decision was made for Mexico's public security.

“Mexico comes first, above everything else, even if (the US) asks for whatever they want to ask for. It is a sovereign decision. And it is analysed based on considerations of security policy, national security policy, and the protection of sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said during a press conference.

To date, Mexico has extradited 92 high-profile criminals wanted by US law enforcement as part of cooperation between the two countries amid pressure from US President Donald Trump on his southern neighbour to increase efforts to combat drug trafficking.