After last month's flare-up in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the process of exile and detention has begun for thousands of workers from Gaza who had work permits in Israel but are now being subjected to collective punishment, which is illegal under international law.

The work permits of all workers from Gaza have been canceled by Israeli authorities.

Some of the workers took shelter in the occupied West Bank using their own means since they did not find Israel safe given the threats against them and because they had nowhere to go with Gaza under constant Israeli bombardment.

Thousands were first detained and imprisoned by Israeli forces in the places where they worked and then forcibly sent back.

Israel announced on November 2 that the Palestinian workers in Israel would be sent back to the besieged Palestinian enclave.