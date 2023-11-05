WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Collective punishment': Israel detains workers from Palestine's Gaza, cancels work permits
Israel sends back thousands of Palestinian labourers to Gaza after revoking their work permits.
'Collective punishment': Israel detains workers from Palestine's Gaza, cancels work permits
The work permits of all workers from Gaza have been canceled by Israeli authorities. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
November 5, 2023

After last month's flare-up in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the process of exile and detention has begun for thousands of workers from Gaza who had work permits in Israel but are now being subjected to collective punishment, which is illegal under international law.

The work permits of all workers from Gaza have been canceled by Israeli authorities.

Some of the workers took shelter in the occupied West Bank using their own means since they did not find Israel safe given the threats against them and because they had nowhere to go with Gaza under constant Israeli bombardment.

Thousands were first detained and imprisoned by Israeli forces in the places where they worked and then forcibly sent back.

Israel announced on November 2 that the Palestinian workers in Israel would be sent back to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

RECOMMENDED

"Israel is cutting off all contact with Gaza," a statement from the Israeli Prime Ministry Press Office said, adding: "There will be no Palestinian workers from Gaza left in Israel, and the Gazan workers who were in Israel on the day the war started will be returned to Gaza."

Following this decision, thousands of workers were sent to Gaza from the Kerem Shalom Border Gate in southern Israel.

However, it is not known whether there are any Gaza workers still in Israeli prisons.

When contacted by Anadolu, the Israeli army press office and the Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories (COGAT), which is affiliated with the Israeli army, did not provide information about the detained workers from Gaza.

Related'Worrying reports' that Israel is sending Palestinian workers back to Gaza: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan