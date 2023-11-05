Despite widespread condemnation of such attacks, a group of Israeli doctors released a statement claiming that Al Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza is a base for "armed Palestinian groups" and called for its bombing.

According to a report on the Israeli news site HaMedash, a group of Israeli doctors, who go by the name Doctors for the Rights of Israeli Soldiers, signed a statement advocating the bombing of Al Shifa Hospital, a site which has already suffered attacks in the last 72 hours.

The statement, which was endorsed by doctors working within the healthcare system, claim that the Israeli military's bombing of Al Shifa Hospital was a "legitimate right."

It also alleges that Al Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, serves as a base for "Palestinian armed groups."

A similar declaration calling for the bombing of Al Shifa Hospital was previously issued, with 47 rabbis endorsing it, making similar claims.

Thirteen Palestinians were killed and 26 others injured on Friday in an Israeli bombing that targeted ambulances in front of Al Shifa, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

'Crime with utmost brazenness'