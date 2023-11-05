WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli doctors call for striking Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza
UN Secretary General Guterres denounced attack on Al Shifa, saying, "The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing."
Israeli doctors call for striking Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza
Palestinians who were wounded after a convoy of ambulances was hit, are assisted at Shifa hospital in Gaza City. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2023

Despite widespread condemnation of such attacks, a group of Israeli doctors released a statement claiming that Al Shifa Hospital in the besieged Gaza is a base for "armed Palestinian groups" and called for its bombing.

According to a report on the Israeli news site HaMedash, a group of Israeli doctors, who go by the name Doctors for the Rights of Israeli Soldiers, signed a statement advocating the bombing of Al Shifa Hospital, a site which has already suffered attacks in the last 72 hours.

The statement, which was endorsed by doctors working within the healthcare system, claim that the Israeli military's bombing of Al Shifa Hospital was a "legitimate right."

It also alleges that Al Shifa, Gaza's largest hospital, serves as a base for "Palestinian armed groups."

A similar declaration calling for the bombing of Al Shifa Hospital was previously issued, with 47 rabbis endorsing it, making similar claims.

Thirteen Palestinians were killed and 26 others injured on Friday in an Israeli bombing that targeted ambulances in front of Al Shifa, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

'Crime with utmost brazenness'

RECOMMENDED

The ministry said the ambulances were carrying a number of wounded people for treatment in Egypt.

“We had notified the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the entire world through communication channels of the movement of ambulances carrying the injured to Egypt, but the occupation (forces) committed the crime with utmost brazenness,” the ministry added.

There was widespread condemnation of the Friday bombings. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said he was “horrified” by the attack, saying on X: "The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing."

Under the rules of war, attacks on civilian facilities such as hospitals are prohibited. Israel has claimed the Palestinian group Hamas is hiding in or around such facilities.

Last week the Israeli army widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise October 7 offensive by Hamas.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,240 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

RelatedLive blog: Israeli bombing intensifies around Gaza hospitals
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan