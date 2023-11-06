Israeli army have detained Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, according to her mother.

“Ahed, 23, was arrested in a raid on our house,” Nariman Tamimi, said on Monday.

She said Israeli forces searched the house and confiscated the cellular phones of the family.

"Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih" near Ramallah, an army spokesman said.

"Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning."

Her father Bassem Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces during a raid in the town last week.