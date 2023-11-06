Monday, November 6, 2023

1930GMT— Close adviser to army commander killed in explosion in Ukraine

A close adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, General Valery Zaluzhny, has been killed in an explosion, the military official said on Telegram.

"Under tragic circumstances, my assistant and close friend, Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, was killed... on his birthday," Zaluzhny wrote, saying that an "unknown explosive device detonated in one of his gifts."

Chastiakov leaves a wife and four children, he said.

Zaluzhny added that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chastiakov had been "fully devoting his life to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fight against Russian aggression."

An investigation has been launched, he said.

1836 GMT — Polish truckers block Ukraine border crossings over loss of business

Polish truckers blocked roads to three border crossings with Ukraine, authorities said, to protest against what they see as government inaction over a loss of business to foreign competitors during Russia's war on Ukraine.

Truckers from Ukraine have been exempt from seeking permits to cross the Polish border since Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, and firms from Russia and Belarus have been setting up Polish entities, the Polish truckers say.

Their demands include reimposing restrictions on the number of Ukraine-registered trucks entering Poland and a ban on transport companies with capital from outside the European Union, among others.

Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov confirmed that the Polish blockades were in place and said Kiev believed the action "harms the interests and economies of both countries" and hindered farm exports.

1423 GMT — Ukraine seeks to bring cooperation with South Africa to ‘qualitatively new level’

Ukraine said that it seeks to bring cooperation with South Africa to a “qualitatively new level.”

“In the development of the renaissance of Ukrainian-African relations, Ukraine seeks to bring cooperation with the Republic of South Africa to a qualitatively new level,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, according to a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement said that Kuleba informed Pandor of the current situation on the front line with Moscow and the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The minister (Kuleba) invited the South African side to participate in the Global Peace Summit, the holding of which is currently being worked out by Ukraine and partners,” the statement said, adding that he also gave an invitation to join the “Grain from Ukraine" food program.

1312 GMT — Ukrainian brigade says 19 killed in Russian missile strike last week

A Ukrainian military brigade said 19 of its soldiers were killed last week in a Russian air strike that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as "a tragedy that could have been avoided".

Ukrainian media reported that the soldiers were killed during an awards ceremony on Friday in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine.

A statement issued by the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade on Monday provided the death toll but gave few other details.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations said it was investigating a decision by the military command to organise an event for Rocket and Artillery Day in a village close to the front line in Zaporizhzhia, but did not say what the event was.

1036 GMT — Crimean doctor producing 'buggy automobiles' for Ukraine's army

A Crimean doctor living in Ukraine's capital Kiev has been producing buggy-style automobiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Before the war started, I was thinking of opening a clinic in Kiev, but now I produce 'buggy' type vehicles for the army,” Musa, who did not give his real name for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

Musa said he named the vehicle "Dracarys," adding that he is helping the Ukrainian army in order to return to his region of birth.

0946GMT— Ukraine thwarts Russian attacks on Avdiivka, Robotyne

Kiev said that Russia's armed forces had mounted several "unsuccessful" attacks across the frontlines in the south and east of Ukraine over the last week.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has made any significant territorial gains for almost a year, and Kiev's top army commander said last week the war had ground to a stalemate.

But fighting has remained intense, with both sides claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on the other.