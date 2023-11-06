Residents in the Indian capital New Delhi and neighbouring areas continue to reel from severe pollution level, prompting authorities to shut primary schools and order additional measures.

An air quality and weather bulletin issued by the government on Monday said that the air quality over Delhi remained in the “severe category” with the Air Quality Index remaining at 454 on Sunday.

It said the air quality is likely to be in severe category until November 9.

Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi Marlena announced that primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till November 10.

Air quality in the range between 0-50 has minimal impact on health. Severe category air quality may cause respiratory impact even on healthy people, according to the government.

For many days now, residents in the capital have been waking up to a thick layer of smog that has engulfed the city and the neighbouring areas, with many people even complaining of irritation in the eyes and sore throats.

Vehicle restrictions