New York Times forces writer to resign over her support of Palestine
Award-winning writer Jazmine Hughes had signed a letter that voiced support for Palestinians and protested Israel's siege of Gaza.
A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building in New York. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2023

The New York Times Magazine has forced award-winning staff writer Jazmine Hughes to resign after she signed a letter supporting Palestine, which the publication called a violation of "editorial policies."

Hughes resigned from the magazine on Friday after signing a letter expressing support for Palestinians and protesting Israel's aggression on Gaza.

Hughes' resignation was announced by Jake Silverstein, the editor of The New York Times Magazine, in an email to staff members on Friday evening.

"While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times's policy on public protest," said Silverstein, adding: "This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence."

The petition Hughes signed about the war in Gaza was published online last week by a group called Writers Against the War on Gaza.

On Friday, a contributing writer at the magazine who had also signed the letter, Jamie Lauren Keiles, said he would no longer contribute to the publication.

He said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that it is "a personal decision about what kind of work I want to be able to do."

