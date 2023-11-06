WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead in Guinea weekend jailbreak raid
Heavily armed men burst into the prison in the capital Conakry, taking former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara and three other former officials who were on trial alongside him over a 2009 massacre.
Several dead in Guinea weekend jailbreak raid
Later on Saturday, the army and Camara's lawyer said he had been recaptured and was back behind bars, without providing details on how he was recaptured. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 6, 2023

At least nine people have been killed during a weekend jailbreak in Guinea that saw armed commandos briefly pluck former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara from prison.

On Monday, a statement from Prosecutor General Yamoussa Conte said that nine people had died as a result of the jailbreak commando operation, including three suspected attackers, four security forces and two people, presumed to be civilians, who had been in an ambulance.

Press reports had said earlier that civilians inside an ambulance had been hit during an exchange of gunfire during the raid.

Heavily armed men burst into the prison in the capital Conakry early on Saturday, taking Camara and three other former officials who were on trial alongside him over a 2009 massacre during his presidency.

It was unclear whether Camara had escaped of his own free will in the raid, which the army described as an attempt to "sabotage" government reforms.

Later on Saturday, the army and Camara's lawyer said he had been recaptured and was back behind bars, without providing details on how he was recaptured.

Two of the men seized alongside Camara were also returned to the prison, while a third, Claude Pivi, was still at large.

RelatedGuinea's former military ruler Camara re-arrested hours after jailbreak

2009 massacre

RECOMMENDED

Dadis Camara has been detained since going on trial in September 2022.

He and about 10 other former military and government officials are accused over a 2009 massacre carried out by security forces loyal to the junta leader.

The killing of 156 people and the rape of at least 109 women started at a political rally in a Conakry stadium on September 28, 2009, and continued in the days that followed, according to a UN-mandated inquiry.

Camara — who himself came to power in a coup in December 2008 — and his co-defendants are charged with murder, sexual violence, torture, abduction and kidnapping.

They face life in prison if convicted.

The trial is unprecedented in a country ruled for decades by authoritarian regimes, where people had become used to the impunity of the security forces.

Guinea, a West African country of about 14 million people, has been led by a junta since Colonel Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace with soldiers and overthrew civilian president Alpha Conde in September 2021.

RelatedGuinea junta leader announces 39-month transition period
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan