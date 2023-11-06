At least 36 journalists and media workers have been killed since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has said.

In a statement on Monday, the New York-based press freedom union said the fatalities included 31 Palestinian journalists, four Israelis, and one Lebanese.

The organisation said eight journalists were also injured, three others missing and eight journalists were arrested.

“The Israel-Gaza war has become the deadliest four-week period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began documenting journalist fatalities in 1992,” it added.

CPJ said it is also investigating numerous reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties ,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats."

"Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”