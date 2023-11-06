In a convenience store in Bahrain, 14-year-old Jana Abdullah carries a tablet as she shops, checking a list of Western brands to avoid as Israel pursues its war against Palestine's Gaza.

Jana and her 10-year-old brother, Ali, used to eat at McDonald's nearly daily but they are among many across the Middle East now boycotting products they believe support Israel.

With the campaign spreading on social media including TikTok, children as well as their parents are shunning major brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Carrefour.

"We have started to boycott all products that support Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians," Jana said. "We do not want our money to contribute to more fighting," she added, searching for local replacements.

The movement has gradually swelled since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas launched a massive October 7 attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people, and kidnapping more than 200, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops in an assault the health ministry in the besieged enclave says has killed more than 9,700 people, mostly women and children.

Across the region, people angered by the Israeli attacks have turned against brands associated with Israel's allies, notably the United States.

The boycott has been accompanied by calls for Arab states to cut ties with Israel, while pro-Palestinian rallies have taken place weekly in major capitals.

Türkiye and Jordan have recalled ambassadors to Israel, Saudi Arabia announced a pause in normalisation talks and Bahrain's parliament said trade ties had been halted, although there was no government confirmation.

Grim billboards

Led by tech-savvy youth, the boycott campaign includes browser extensions, dedicated websites and smartphone apps that identify proscribed products.

One Google Chrome extension, PalestinePact, blurs items advertised online if they are included in the list.

More traditional methods are also in use. Beside a four-lane highway in Kuwait City, giant billboards show images of blood-stained children in bandages.

"Did you kill a Palestinian today?" the grim slogan asks, jabbing at consumers who are still using the targeted goods.

According to Mishari al Ibrahim, a Kuwaiti activist, Western support for Israel's Gaza offensive "strengthened the spread of the boycott in Kuwait."