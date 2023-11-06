The death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 10,000 after nearly one month of Israeli bombardment, the Palestinian Health Ministry said as the offensive against the Palestinians showed signs of intensifying.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no letup despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Hundreds of overnight strikes pushed the death toll to 10,022, mostly women and children, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry told a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The toll included 4,104 children and 2,641 women, the ministry said.

Ground forces with tanks have flooded the northern half of Gaza and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City, effectively splitting the territory in two, even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remained in the north despite Israeli expulsion orders.

Gaza-based Health Ministry said more than 200 people had been killed in overnight strikes.

"These are massacres! They destroyed three houses over the heads of their inhabitants — women and children," one resident, Mahmoud Mechmech, told AFP in Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

"We have already taken 40 bodies out of the rubble," he said as crowds prayed around corpses wrapped in white shrouds outside a nearby hospital.

Israel's ally the United States has sent its top diplomat Antony Blinken on a whirlwind Middle East tour that has been marked by strong condemnation of Israel, including on his latest stop in Türkiye.

The Israeli army said on Monday it had pounded Gaza with "significant" new strikes on 450 targets, having earlier said it had already hit over 12,000.

"We will take the fight to Hamas wherever they are — underground, above ground," Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said, repeating calls for civilians to leave the urban war zone.

"We will be able to dismantle Hamas, stronghold after stronghold, battalion after battalion, until we achieve the ultimate goal, which is to rid the Gaza of Hamas" Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.