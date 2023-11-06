South Africa's government has recalled its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, calling it a "genocide."

The government also threatened action against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country's stance on the Israel-Palestine war.

No further details were given about the remarks.

The war broke out after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leaving over 1,400 people dead.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombardment in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

She added the cabinet noted the "disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government" and that the department of international relations has been instructed to "take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with (his) conduct."

Ntshavheni also said the position of the Israeli ambassador in the country was "untenable."