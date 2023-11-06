WORLD
South Africa recalls ambassador, accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza
South African government threatens action against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country's stance on the Israel-Palestine war.
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate at the entrance to the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, South Africa. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2023

South Africa's government has recalled its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, calling it a "genocide."

The government also threatened action against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country's stance on the Israel-Palestine war.

No further details were given about the remarks.

The war broke out after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leaving over 1,400 people dead.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombardment in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," said minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

She added the cabinet noted the "disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and genocide of the Israeli government" and that the department of international relations has been instructed to "take the necessary measures within the diplomatic channels and protocols to deal with (his) conduct."

Ntshavheni also said the position of the Israeli ambassador in the country was "untenable."

Pro-Palestine demonstrations

Pro-Palestinian protesters — who have been staging demonstrations by the US Consulate in Johannesburg and Israeli embassies in Pretoria and Cape Town — have called on the South African government to expel the Israeli ambassador.

International relations minister Naledi Pandor, who on Monday hosted her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, said the South African officials would be recalled from Tel Aviv to give the government a detailed briefing about the situation in the region.

"We need to have this engagement with our officials because we are extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territory and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment," said Pandor.

The South African government, led by the ruling African National Congress party which has close ties to Palestine, has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for aid to be allowed into the bombarded enclave.

South Africa is among other countries to recall their ambassadors to Israel to protest the attacks in Gaza, including Chile, Colombia Honduras.

Bolivia severed diplomatic ties with the country. Israel criticised the Latin American countries last week and called on Colombia and Chile to "explicitly condemn Hamas."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
