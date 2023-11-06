Palestinian nurse Abdelsalam Barakat was inside an ambulance trying to transport patients with skull and chest fractures out of north Gaza when explosions struck at various times.

"The ambulance was shaking so much," he said of the terrifying Israeli air strikes on Friday that hit around him and his charges from Al Shifa Hospital. "It placed them between life and death but we couldn't do anything about it."

One of Israel's attacks, among so many on the besieged Gaza for the last month, targeted an ambulance, which Israel claimed that it was carrying fighters of Hamas.

However, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, a hospital director, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society all said the convoy of five ambulances was evacuating wounded to supposedly safer south Gaza prior to possibly crossing the border to Egypt.

Paramedics, patients in peril

The first strike, at a roundabout a few minutes away from the hospital, injured a paramedic and a passenger in one of the ambulances, Barakat said.

The second, near the hospital gate as the convoy was returning there having abandoned the attempt to drive south, hit an ambulance ahead of his, killing a paramedic and others nearby, he added.

With bodies lying in pools of blood, Barakat's vehicle fled the chaos and headed for the central ambulance station, about 1.2 km away, other strikes shaking them en route.

Eventually, they took the patients back to Al Shifa - no nearer evacuation and in a worse state than before.