Turkish FM engages in discussions with European counterparts on Gaza
During separate phone calls with his counterparts, Fidan advocates for an immediate declaration of a full ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Fidan says that joint effort should be made to prevent the escalating tension in Gaza from turning into a regional crisis. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 6, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has been engaging in diplomatic efforts for finding a solution to the human tragedy in Gaza as Israel continues relentless attacks on the blockaded enclave.

Fidan on Monday held separate phone calls with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky to discuss the latest situation in the region, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan told Slot that a full ceasefire should be declared as soon as possible and humanitarian aid need to be delivered to Gaza immediately, the sources said.

He also said that joint effort should be made to prevent the escalating tension in Gaza from turning into a regional crisis.

During the phone call, the top diplomats also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as Russia's war on its neighbor continues. Fidan emphasised the importance of revitalising the Black Sea grain deal, the sources added.

Meahwhile, Fidan told Lipavsky that the crimes committed by Israel against civilians in Gaza are unacceptable. He also emphasised the immediate need for a full ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, the sources stressed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also announced on Monday that Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik will arrive in Türkiye for a two-day visit on Tuesday to discuss regional developments and bilateral relations. During the visit, Aleinik is expected to attend the Türkiye-Belarus Joint Economic Commission meeting.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Gaza. The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza's 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
