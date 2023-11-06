WORLD
Guterres urges Gaza ceasefire as 88 UN staff killed in Israeli air strikes
In a rare joint statement, heads of 18 UN organisations decry the escalating toll on lives, with over 85 UN relief workers among the casualties, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Guterres voices alarm about the "clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing."  / Photo: AA. / Others
November 6, 2023

At least 88 UN relief workers have been killed so far in the deadly Israel-Palestine conflict, United Nations' agency chiefs said, calling for a ceasefire.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," the heads of 18 UN organisations said in a rare joint statement late Sunday.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues - the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," they said, referring to the UN relief and works agency for Palestinian refugees.

The UNRWA currently employs some 13,000 staff in Palestine's Gaza, a besieged territory that is home to 2.4 million people.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 10,022 people have died including more than 4,000 children in the besieged Gaza since Israel launched its strikes.

'Humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also urged an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza was becoming a "graveyard for children."

"The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian ceasefire more urgent with every passing hour," he told reporters at the UN headquarters.

"The parties to the conflict - and, indeed, the international community - face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: to stop this inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he said.

"The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity."

'Clear violations of international humanitarian law'

"Without fuel, newborn babies in incubators and patients on life support will die," Guterres said.

"The way forward is clear. A humanitarian ceasefire - now. All parties respecting all their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

Guterres again voiced alarm about the "clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
