WORLD
2 MIN READ
White police officer cleared over death of Black man in US
Colorado jury clears Aurora police officer Nathan Woodyard of charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, sparking public outrage.
White police officer cleared over death of Black man in US
McClain died several days after a struggle with police, and after being injected with ketamine -- a powerful sedative -- by attending paramedics. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2023

A white police officer was found not guilty in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest.

A jury in the western state of Colorado cleared Aurora police officer Nathan Woodyard of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain, whose August 2019 death sparked public outrage.

The not guilty verdict came less than a month after a jury convicted fellow officer Randy Roedema of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault and acquitted Jason Rosenblatt.

Roedema is due to be sentenced in January.

McClain died several days after a struggle with police, and after being injected with ketamine -- a powerful sedative -- by attending paramedics. The case prompted a celebrity-backed online petition calling for justice when the details came to light.

RelatedColorado reopens probe into black man Elijah McClain's 2019 death

Black male 'acting weird'

RECOMMENDED

Police had responded to a call about a "suspicious" Black male "acting weird" in the street and wearing a ski mask.

One officer said McClain, who was unarmed, had reached for another officer's gun.

No evidence was produced to support this claim.

McClain's family told media he had been out buying iced tea, and often wore the mask to stay warm because he suffered from anemia.

McClain's death occurred months before the killing of another Black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis in May 2020, triggered a nationwide reckoning over racism and police brutality.

The responding paramedics -- Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper -- are set for trial in the coming weeks, CNN reported.

RelatedMillions sign petition demanding probe into killing of Elijah McClain
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power