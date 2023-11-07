WORLD
Israeli attacks ‘forcibly displace’ 70 pct of Gaza population
Israeli strikes have damaged 50 percent of the houses and 10 percent completely destroyed buildings across Palestine's besieged Gaza, according to Media Office in the enclave.
A Palestinian man reacts following Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza on November 7, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali Topchi
November 7, 2023

Authorities in Gaza have said 70 percent of the Gaza people are "forcibly displaced" from their homes due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

According to recent figures, the Gaza population is estimated at 2.3 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said: “The (Israeli) raids damaged 50 percent of the house units across Gaza, and 10 percent of the house units were either completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.”

It also said half of the hospitals and 62 percent of the health care centres in Gaza are out of service.

30,000 tons of bombs

The statement noted that the Israeli army dropped some 30,000 tons of explosives on Gaza since October 7.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
