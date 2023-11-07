Authorities in Gaza have said 70 percent of the Gaza people are "forcibly displaced" from their homes due to the ongoing Israeli onslaught.

According to recent figures, the Gaza population is estimated at 2.3 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Gaza-based Government Media Office said: “The (Israeli) raids damaged 50 percent of the house units across Gaza, and 10 percent of the house units were either completely destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.”

It also said half of the hospitals and 62 percent of the health care centres in Gaza are out of service.