German industrial production has fallen more than expected in September, data showed, as a recent slump in incoming orders took its toll on production.

Production fell in September by 1.4 percent compared with the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled had predicted a 0.1 percent decline. In a less volatile quarter-on-quarter comparison, production in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.1 percent lower than in the second quarter, the statistics office said.

After a revision of the provisional results, production decreased by 0.1 percent in August compared with July, less than 0.2 percent of the provisional figure.