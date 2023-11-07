TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises high-ranked PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Ayse Arslan, with the codename Tekosin Cizre, joined the terror group in 2004 and had been active in the PKK's Syrian branch PYD/YPG since 2014.
Turkish intelligence MIT neutralises high-ranked PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation’s so-called social area responsible for the Iraq/Hakurk region.

Terrorist Ayse Arslan, with the codename Tekosin Cizre, has been neutralised with an operation carried out in Hakurk, northern Iraq.

According to information received from security sources, MIT followed Ayse Arslan, who joined the terror group in 2004 and had been active in the PKK's Syrian branch PYD/YPG since 2014.

The Turkish Intelligence meticulously analysed all information transmitted from field agents and first identified the location of the terrorist, who was closely monitored upon being neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

MIT, which continues to strike against separatist terrorist organisations in every field, also delivered the message with its latest operation that it will continue with pinpoint operations as part of its policy to eliminate terrorism at its source in the upcoming period.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTurkish intelligence MIT neutralises high-ranked PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power