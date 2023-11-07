TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Fidan: Türkiye continues peace efforts in Gaza, Ukraine
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine's Gaza and the war in Ukraine.
Fidan: Türkiye continues peace efforts in Gaza, Ukraine
Ankara and Minsk enjoy favourable ties, characterised by constructive dialogue between the two sides. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 7, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine "on the basis of international law" as he hosted Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional issues during the meeting in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Tuesday, according to information obtained from diplomatic sources.

Emphasising that Israel could not establish security through violence, Fidan said: "Türkiye cannot remain silent in the face of persecution and violence against Palestinians".

He urged the international community to break its silence in the face of the persecution and atrocities committed in Gaza by Israel.

Fidan added that Türkiye was making intensive efforts to ensure a complete ceasefire as soon as possible, to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid and to take steps towards a lasting peace.

RelatedTurkish FM engages in discussions with European counterparts on Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Working for peaceful end to war

"The war in Ukraine must end on the basis of international law. Türkiye is ready to host negotiations if there is a will between the parties," Fidan added.

The foreign minister emphasised Türkiye's desire for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine on the basis of international law.

Referring to the negative effects of the prolongation of the war both at the regional and global level, Fidan stated that Türkiye would continue to do its best for the establishment of peace at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Aleinik.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favourable ties, characterised by constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first nation to recognise the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power