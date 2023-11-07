NATO has announced the formal suspension of a key Cold War-era security treaty in response to Russia’s pullout from the deal just hours earlier.

The alliance also said on Tuesday its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Most of NATO’s 31 allies have signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders.

It was signed in November 1990, but not fully ratified until two years later.

NATO said its action was required because "a situation whereby Allied State Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable."

Earlier in the day, Moscow said it had finalised its withdrawal from the treaty, also known as CFE.

The long-expected move came after both houses of the Russian parliament approved a bill proposed by President Vladimir Putin denouncing the CFE. Putin signed that bill it into force in May this year.

The treaty was one of several major Cold War-era treaties involving Russia and the United States that ceased to be in force in recent years. Russia suspended its participation in 2007, and in 2015 announced its intention to completely withdraw from the agreement.