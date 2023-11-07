Türkiye's exports to Kuwait totaled $575 million in the first 10 months of 2023, with mutual trade volume at $680 million.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, "we will increase this rapidly through mutual meetings, fairs, procurement delegation programs, and general and sectorial trade delegation programmes".

Trade and business delegations from the two countries meet in Kuwait on Tuesday. This was organised by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters' Associations and with the coordination of the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Highlighting the strategic geographical positioning of each country, Bolat said, "Kuwait is a rare country in the Gulf region and the Islamic world that has always been friends to Türkiye."

“We have excellent relations in the political, cultural, economic, commercial, and investment fields where we almost never have any disagreement or dispute.”