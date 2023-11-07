First published by the Israeli news site Calcalist and entitled “Alternatives for a Political Directive for the Civilian Population in Gaza”, the document presents and recommends a plan for Israel to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its entire Palestinian population.

Though not formally adopted as policy by the Israeli government, the plan bears striking parallels with military action Israel has already taken on the ground.

Stage 1-3

According to the first stage of the plan, “aerial operations will be carried out with a focus on the northern Gaza Strip to allow for … [an Israeli] ground maneuver into an evacuated zone that does not require combat in a densely populated civilian area”.

The second stage involves “a gradual ground maneuver [that] will proceed from the north along the border until the entire Gaza Strip is occupied, and the underground bunkers are cleared of Hamas combatants”.

The culmination of the plan is the forced expulsion of Palestinians to Egypt, specifically the Sinai Peninsula that borders Rafah. For this reason the plan recommends that “it is important to leave southward-bound transportation routes open to allow for the evacuation of the civilian population towards Rafah”.

All three stages have, to various extents, occurred in Gaza. In mid-October, the world saw Israel undertake the described “aerial operations” by bombing the north of Gaza. Since then it’s been bombing the whole of the territory. Hence many within and outside Gaza, including the UN, continue to warn that “nowhere is safe in Gaza”.

As of this writing, over 10,000 have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, at least 4100 of whom are children.

Though Israeli ground forces did partly retreat from areas of Gaza on Sunday, they still remain in its north while Israeli bombing continues to claim the lives of Palestinians throughout the besieged territory.

Despite most of the Palestinian population being stuck or killed in Gaza, Israel has managed, at least since November 1, to slowly but steadily push part of it into Egypt. Currently there are over 530,000 Palestinians that have taken refuge in United Nations facilities in southern Gaza alone.

Whether this will eventually lead to the “tent cities” that the leaked document recommends Palestinians live in is not entirely clear.

Such cities specifically would form, as the leak document states, a “resettlement area in Northern Sinai”. Egypt however is pushing back against this possibility.

In what sounds like a military threat, the country’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said late October: “We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to protect our territory from any encroachment”, referring to displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

This begs the question as to how sizable tent cities housing potentially millions of Palestinians would be established anywhere in Egypt, let alone what the leaked document calls a “sterile zone”.

This area, according to the document, “must be established several kilometers within Egypt and the return of the population to activities or residence near the Israeli border should not be allowed.

This is in addition to the creation of a security perimeter within our territory near the border with Egypt”.

A ‘good’ Muslim would not return

If Israel’s plan materialises fully, this also means that Egypt would have to dedicate a sizable portion of its territory to not only housing Palestinians but prevent them from even so much as getting “near the Israeli border”.

This arguably would involve military and other infrastructure, such as roads, communication facilities, and watchtowers, used in the service of impeding the movement of Palestinians.