The two-day extravaganza has been curated by renowned journalist Barbaros Tapan, with support from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Directorate of Communications of Türkiye's Presidency.

Under the main sponsorship of the Gain digital platform, the event began with a glamorous red-carpet gala attended by Turkish celebrities Meryem Uzerli, Engin Altan Duzyatan, Aras Bulut Iynemli, Ebru Sahin and others.

While initially slated to feature the presence of Hollywood stars, their attendance was affected due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nonetheless, the prestigious Turkish event in Los Angeles received a touch of Hollywood glamour with the presence of Emmy winner and Oscar nominee producer Cindy Cowan.

Second day drama launch: "Sahsiyet"