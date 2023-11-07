The dead body of a toddler is carried out of a bombed house. A woman weeps over a row of corpses wrapped in white. The latest casualties arrive in hospitals already overflowing with the wounded and displaced. People queue for hours to get a few litres of water to share with dozens of others.

A month into Israel's brutal military assault on the besieged Gaza, Palestinians stuck inside the coastal enclave face daily suffering of a scale, intensity, and repetitiveness that have pushed some into fury and despair.

"I swear we are waiting for death. It will be better than living. We are waiting for death at each moment. It's a suspended death," said Abu Jihad, a middle-aged resident of Khan Younis in the south of the tiny, densely populated territory.

He was standing in a street close to a house flattened by an air strike that shook the neighbourhood awake in the middle of the night.

"We are not living. We need a solution. Either kill us all or let us live," he said, raging at Israel and at the wider world which he accused of being silent and impotent.

Israel's subsequent air, sea, and ground onslaught against civilians has killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has told residents of the northern part of the enclave, where its forces have encircled Gaza City, to move to the south for their own safety, but has been bombarding the south as well.

'Babies inside! Kids inside!'

In Khan Younis and Rafah, two separate strikes on homes killed 23 people overnight, health officials said on Tuesday.

At the site of the Khan Younis strike, a man carried the lifeless body of a tiny child, dressed in what looked like pink pyjamas, from the flattened ruin of a home.