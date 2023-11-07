“The persecution in Palestine is not a recent phenomenon; it is one of the heartbreaking consequences of our unfinished, uncompleted history,” Türkiye’s Director of Communications has reflected on the historical context of Türkiye's struggles for rights and the ongoing persecution in Palestine.

Speaking at the exhibition "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun asserted that the tragic situation in Gaza, marked by Israel's atrocities and attempted genocide, is a disturbing manifestation of a historical order rooted in oppression and exploitation.

Altun highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unwavering commitment to ending the persecution in Gaza and promoting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

He called on the international community, world organisations, and states to stand against the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and to assume their shared responsibility in addressing the crisis.

Reiterating that Israel's atrocities, massacres, and attempted genocide in Gaza are a reflection of a historical order characterised by oppression and plunder, Altun said Türkiye strives both to put an end to the persecution in Gaza as soon as possible and to establish an independent Palestinian state, “with Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of 1967 borders.”

The "Centennial Inheritance-Turkish Red Crescent Prisoner of War Letters" exhibition, jointly organised by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the Turkish Red Crescent, and TRT, was inaugurated at the Anatolian Exhibition Hall of the Nation's Library.

Altun's speech underscored the Turkish nation's determination to play a constructive role in resolving regional conflicts and advancing the cause of justice and peace on the global stage.

“Under President Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye is dedicated to leading by example, following a people-centred foreign policy approach that prioritises stability, peace, and security,” he said.