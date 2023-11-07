Türkiye's parliament will no longer use products of companies that support "Israel's aggression," the assembly's speaker has said.

"At the TBMM (Turkish Grand National Assembly), we will not use any products from companies that support Israel's aggression," Numan Kurtulmus said at an event in the country's northern province of Ordu, on Tuesday.

"We won't buy any from now on and we're going to throw out what we've (already) bought," Kurtulmus added.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.