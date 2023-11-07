TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament to stop buying from companies supporting Israel's aggression
The decision comes in response to ongoing Israeli bombardments on Palestine's besieged Gaza, which has killed at least 10,328 Palestinians since October 7.
Turkish parliament to stop buying from companies supporting Israel's aggression
"We won't buy any from now on and we're going to throw out what we've (already) bought," the Turkish assembly's speaker Numan Kurtulmus said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's parliament will no longer use products of companies that support "Israel's aggression," the assembly's speaker has said.

"At the TBMM (Turkish Grand National Assembly), we will not use any products from companies that support Israel's aggression," Numan Kurtulmus said at an event in the country's northern province of Ordu, on Tuesday.

"We won't buy any from now on and we're going to throw out what we've (already) bought," Kurtulmus added.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

RECOMMENDED

At least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children and 2,719 women, have been killed. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.

Related'Did you kill a Palestinian?': Western brands face sweeping boycott in Mideast
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa