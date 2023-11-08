Wednesday, November 8, 2023

1840 GMT— The US said that the Rafah border crossing remains closed because of a “security circumstance.”

"Our understanding is that given a security circumstance that brought the border closing, Rafah border crossing remains closed today," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"But this is something that we are continuing to work with, in partnership with the government of Egypt and the government of Israel," he said.

Patel said the US expects the border crossing will be reopened at “regular intervals” to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and foreign nationals and others to depart once security circumstances are resolved.

More updates 👇

1912 GMT — Collective punishment of Palestinian civilians 'amounts to war crime': UN human rights chief

Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians "amounts to a war crime," Volker Turk, the UN High commissioner for human rights said.

Turk demanded respect for international human rights laws and international humanitarian laws, and noted that "parties to the conflict have the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects."

"Attacks against medical facilities, medical personnel and the wounded and sick are prohibited," he said.

The commissioner also deplored the complete communication blackouts.

“Blackouts have serious consequences on rescue workers struggling to find and rescue the victims of strikes, families trying to find out the status of their loved ones and to access emergency medical care, and for the situation on the ground to be monitored and documented," he said, and urged the parties to now agree on a cease-fire.

Related 'Collective punishment': Israel detains workers from Palestine's Gaza, cancels work permits

1829 GMT — Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, Israeli military claims

Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza as thousands of residents have moved south, Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

"We saw 50,000 Gazans move from the northern Gaza to the south. They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

"Hamas has lost control and is continuing to lose control in the north." Hagari added that there would be no ceasefire but Israel has been allowing for humanitarian pauses at specific times to allow for residents to relocate south.

1847 GMT — Israeli army says another soldier killed in Gaza combat

The Israeli army said another of its soldier was killed in Gaza, as it continued with its ground offensive.

The army in a statement said on Wednesday that “Sergeant Noam Yosef Abu, 20, from Dimona, a fighter in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, one of the elite brigades, was killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground battles that began in late October has risen to 34.

1843 GMT — Netanyahu again rejects ceasefire without hostages release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza, amid reports of negotiations for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas.

"I'd like to put to rest all kinds of false rumours we're hearing from all kinds of directions, and reiterate one clear thing: There will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," he said.

1830 GMT — White House says more than 80 humanitarian trucks entered Gaza in past 24 hours

The White House said more than 80 humanitarian trucks have entered Gaza in the past 24 hours and roughly 500 to 600 Americans have yet to get out of the Palestinian enclave.

"We know we had 400 or so out so far, that leaves a population of about five to 600 left when you count family members in there," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

1807 GMT — Pro-Palestinian London rally to go ahead despite govt concerns

A pro-Palestinian rally looks set to take place in London on Saturday, despite government concerns that it could clash with the solemn annual commemorations for Britain's military war dead.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government had put pressure on the Metropolitan Police to ban the protest in the British capital.

Sunak met with Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley to secure assurances that Armistice Day memorial services would not be disrupted and that the public would be safe from disorder.

He warned that "there remains the risk of those who seek to divide society using this weekend as a platform to do so".

Related EU prevention of pro-Palestine rallies shows double standard: Turkish FM

1657 GMT— NATO allies back humanitarian pauses for Gaza — Stoltenberg

The allies of NATO support pauses to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

1710 GMT — Source close to Hamas says talks under way for release of 12 hostages

Negotiations are under way for the release of a dozen hostages held by Hamas, including six Americans, in return for a three-day ceasefire in Gaza, a source close to Hamas said.

"Talks revolve around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause, to enable Hamas to release the hostages and to enable Egypt an extended (period of time) to deliver humanitarian aid," the source said.

1643 GMT — Italy deploys hospital ship off Gaza coast for emergency aid

Italian navy ship Vulcano, equipped with hospital instruments and operating rooms, has been deployed to the Middle East to receive and treat wounded people from Gaza, the country's defence minister said.

Guido Crosetto said that the hospital ship would first head to Cyprus island and then as close as possible to Gaza to provide emergency medical support to the Palestinian population.

Crosetto added that the government is also working on providing a field hospital that will be sent "directly to Gaza in agreement with the Palestinians."

1633 GMT — Canada PM Trudeau calls for significant "humanitarian pause" in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a significant humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to allow for the release of all hostages and the delivery of enough aid to address civilian needs.

"I don't need to describe the horrors. This is why we are calling for a significant humanitarian pause that will allow us to release all the Jewish hostages and ... continue to evacuate foreign citizens from Gaza," Trudeau told reporters.

"This pause must allow the delivery of real and substantial aid, enough aid to relieve this abominable humanitarian crisis for people and civilians in Gaza."

1633 GMT — Major aid groups call for Gaza ceasefire

An alliance of 13 major aid groups including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Amnesty International and Oxfam has urged world leaders to push for a ceasefire in Gaza after one month of war .

The organisations "call on French President Emmanuel Macron and heads of state... to do everything in their power to obtain an immediate ceasefire," they said in a statement, one day before a humanitarian conference on Gaza is due to be held in Paris.

Other priorities should include "concrete measures to free civilian hostages and protect all civilian populations, guaranteeing entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza and respecting international humanitarian law," the groups said.

1550 GMT — Gaza deaths show 'something clearly wrong' with Israeli offensive: UN

The head of the UN said that thousands of children in Gaza were killed, which he said shows that there is "something clearly wrong in the way that military operations are being done."

"Every year, the highest number of killing of children by any of the actors in all the conflicts that we witness is the maximum in the hundreds," Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Reuters Next in New York.

"We have in a few days in Gaza, thousands of children killed," he said.

Guterres stressed the need for a humanitarian ceasefire as well as allowing the release of hostages, and allowing for the “massive entrance” of aid into Gaza.

"If we don't make that distinction, I think it's humanity itself that loses meaning."

Describing the situation in Gaza as "terrible" and "catastrophic," the UN chief noted that the entrance of fuel into Gaza has not yet been authorised, and water is "very limited" while there is a lack of medicine in hospitals.

1554 GMT — Sharp rise in German military export approvals for Israel

Germany has approved 10 times more in military gear exports to Israel so far this year, official data showed, as Berlin said it was prioritising requests from the country after Hamas's operation.

Data up to November 2 this year showed export approvals issued for $324 million worth of military equipment to Israel, almost 10 times more than the $34 million in authorisations a year ago.

Related German arms exports to Israel rise tenfold after Tel Aviv's war on Gaza

1524 GMT — Demonstrators in Norway wear shrouds to decry killing of civilians in Gaza

A group of people in the Norwegian capital wore shrouds to draw attention to the killing of civilians in Gaza over the last month of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Some 100 activists gathered in the Oslo Central Station on Wednesday and chanted slogans and carried banners calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Images of the rally were widely liked and reposted on social media.

1450 GMT — Israel says it does not intend to 'reoccupy' Gaza or control it for long time

Israel does not intend to "reoccupy" Gaza or control it for a long time, a senior Israeli official said in Washington, as Israeli forces pressed their invasion in the Palestinian coastal enclave.

"We assess that our current operations are effective and successful, and we'll continue to push," the Israeli official told reporters late on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"It's not unlimited or forever," the official added, without giving a specific timeframe.

1426 GMT — Images coming from Gaza trouble Athens: Greek foreign minister

Greece is troubled by images coming from Palestine's Gaza, the site of over a month of Israeli airstrikes and ground invasion, according to the Greek foreign minister.

Athens condemns Hamas’ October 7 attacks but it also acknowledges that Israeli attacks on Gaza have gone beyond its legitimate "right to self-defence", George Gerapetritis said, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He added that Athens insists "on the basic solution adopted by the UN Security Council, the two-state solution within the territorial boundaries of 1967, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State."

1309 GMT —Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza ceasefire

Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a short ceasefire, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

"Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire," the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

The Gulf emirate has been a fierce supporter of the Palestinian cause and has open channels of communication with Hamas.

Qatar also hosts the political office of Hamas and is the main residence of its self-exiled leader Ismail Haniyeh.

1329 GMT — Israel can't hide truth by killing journalists, say protesters at Pakistan rally

Thousands of people took to the streets of Karachi, Pakistan's southern port city to protest the West's "silence" over the killing of civilians, particularly children and journalists, in intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Carrying banners and placards engraved with slogans such as "Stop targeting journalists," "You can't hide the truth by killing journalists," and "Hold Israel accountable for journalists' killing in Gaza," as protesters marched towards the Governor House on Wednesday.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi in his speech to the rally blamed Israeli and US leaders "equally responsible" for the deaths of journalists in Gaza.

"It's the US and some so-called Muslim countries, whose criminal silence has emboldened Israel to kill unarmed Palestinians with full impunity," Sarbazi said.

Related Q&A: Sacked for Palestine, Canadian journalist reflects on the rot set in Western newsrooms

1333 GMT — War in Gaza is 'war of the free world': Israeli FM

Israel's war in Gaza is "the war of the free world", Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told EU lawmakers in Brussels.

Cohen also said that Israel was attacked not only by Hamas but by other groups in the region that are supported by Iran, which he called "the world number one financer of terror".

1313 GMT — Belgium wants sanctions against Israel for Gaza bombings: deputy PM

Belgium's deputy prime minister called on the Belgian government to adopt sanctions against Israel and investigate the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps in Gaza.

“It is time for sanctions against Israel. The rain of bombs is inhumane," Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter told Nieuwsblad newspaper. "It is clear that Israel does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire," she said on Wednesday.

De Sutter said the European Union should immediately suspend its association agreement with Israel, which aims at better economic and political cooperation.

She also said an import ban on products from occupied Palestinian territories should be implemented and violent settlers, politicians, soldiers responsible for war crimes should be banned from entering the EU.

1117 GMT —Hezbollah strikes northern Israel military base, inflicts losses

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it struck the vicinity of a military base in northern Israel and inflicted casualties.

It did not give further details. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled two border towns in southern Lebanon, according to Anadolu.

Related Wider Middle East conflict 'realistic possibility': Hezbollah's Nasrallah

1159 GMT — Israel to shun Paris Gaza aid conference: French presidency

Israeli representatives will not participate at a Thursday "humanitarian conference" for Gaza in Paris organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said.

Like other governments, Israel nevertheless has "an interest in the humanitarian situation improving in Gaza", an official in Macron's office, who asked not to be named, told reporters.

1157 GMT — At least 18 killed as Israeli fighter jets strike Palestinian house in central Gaza

At least 18 Palestinians were killed as Israeli warplanes struck a house in central Gaza, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

The strike targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli attack caused massive destruction in the area, according to witnesses.

Related Leaked document parallels ongoing elimination of Palestinians from Gaza

1130 GMT — Survival of women and girls at stake in Gaza, warns UN Women

In Gaza, where relentless streaks of fire and explosions pose a constant threat to civilian inhabitants, women strive to keep their families safe, feeding their children amid a harsh blockade and keeping them in shelter as Israeli strikes reduce building after building to rubble.

"Women, girls, and their families in Gaza continue to face unimaginable death and deprivation. As Gaza is running out of life-saving water, food, electricity, and fuel, nothing less than the survival of women and girls is at stake," Sarah Hendriks, UN Women’s deputy executive director ad interim, told Anadolu.

"They (women and girls in Gaza) are in overcrowded and overstretched shelters without food, water, privacy, or sanitation facilities — limited to no operational toilets — which is increasing protection risks."

UN Women estimates that over 1,800 women have become widows and will bear the weight of their family’s survival alone and that more than 744,000 women and girls have been displaced from their homes.

1049 GMT — Death toll rises as Israel continues to bomb Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that the death toll from Israeli bombardments climbed to 10,569, including 4,324 children.

The report also noted that 2,823 of the victims were women.

More than 2,550 Palestinians are still under the rubble of the destroyed homes including 1,350 children, according to the health ministry.

At least 26,475 Palestinians were injured in Israel's attacks.

0937 GMT — UK seeks pro-peace Palestinian leadership as soon as possible